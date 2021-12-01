E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks of All Time Prove She's a PCAs Fashion Icon

By Jake Thompson Dec 01, 2021 2:00 PMTags
Is there anyone more stylish than Kim Kardashian?

The reality TV queen has always kept the red carpet smoking hot with form-fitting ensembles that ooze both sophistication and major sex appeal. These daring efforts have made the KKW Beauty founder a style staple among Hollywood's best-dressed elite. And now, the mother of four is being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards.

Whether she's turning heads in next season's must-haves, running errands in the most-editorial looks, or creating artful and powerful moments that'll stand the test of time, Kim not only commands the red carpet, she's urging us to keep up with her.

From Schiaperelli busts to Viviene Westwood vibes, Kim's diverse archive of cutting edge couture is a fashionista's dream. Paired with a fearless energy that only Kim can convey, we're traveling through time and reliving the Fashion Icon's boldest and best looks over the years. 

Scroll through Kim's most iconic fashion moments ahead of the big show next week.

Don't miss Kim accepting the Fashion Icon award at the 2021 PCAs on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards
Innovator Influence

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a leather dress from SKIMS' collaboration with Fendi while receiving the award for Brand Innovator of 2021 during WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards ceremony. Also: hello, snake skin booties!

Gotham/GC images
Pretty in Pink

Kim strutted her stuff in this jaw-dropping hot pink Balenciaga catsuit that she donned on the way to her post-Saturday Night Live hosting afterparty.

JACK / BACKGRID
Plunging Perfection

What to wear on a quick run to the pharmacy? A plunging skin-tight black Balenciaga look, of course.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Head-to-Toe Balenciaga

Kim walked the infamous 2021's Met Gala red carpet covered entirely in a custom Balenciaga outfit and signature ponytail. 

BACKGRID
Leather Lady

The reality star turned heads in this strapless top with leather pants while out to dinner. 

MEGA / BACKGRID
Lovely in Lace

While visiting the Vatican in June 2021, Kim wowed in this off-the-shoulder white lace dress with matching sunnies. 

MEGA / BACKGRID
Cleavage Couture

The reality megastar wore a dragon printed skirt with some added glitz and paired it with a tight black cardigan.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Don't Be a Grinch

Social media had a lot to say about Kim's Christmas outfit—couture Schiaparelli outfitted with a leather bodice featuring six-pack abs and a matching green silk velvet skirt—but she remained unphased.

 

Instagram
Chic Celebrations

Kim rang in the big 4-0 in a gold vintage Vivienne Westwood gown.

Instagram
All Balmain

Modeling vintage Balmain—a crop top with shoulder pads and a pair of thigh-high biker shorts—Kim dubbed herself a "Balmain Barbie" in Sept. 2020.

 

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Cream Dream

Kim attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party in a dramatic ruffled cream gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
PCAs Perfection

The E! star looks gorgeous in mint at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

JC Olivera/WireImage
Black Velvet

Kim showed up to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys in a simple black one-shoulder velvet dress.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Soaked

Kim won the 2019 Met Gala red carpet in this dripping wet latex look by Thierry Mugler.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Optical Illusion

For the 2018 E! PCAs, Kim went with a psychedelic, skin-tight sheer number that made us do a double take.

Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock
Good News

Stop the presses! The headline-making star wears a newspaper printed skirt with a matching Dior bag at a Levi's denim event in NYC.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
All Strapped In

It seems nearly impossible to avoid a nip slip in this barely there vintage 1998 Thierry Mugler cut-out dress, but somehow Kim managed to pull off this strappy, boob-baring look without a wardrobe malfunction!

BAHE / BACKGRID
Trendsetter

Kim almost certainly let the charge in making bike shorts "in" again.

Michael Loccisano/Wire Image
Vintage Versace

Kim's cleavage was the star of the amfAR Gala red carpet in this daring, super low-cut black vintage Versace dress from the fashion house's 1991 collection. The eye-popping design oozes sex appeal and definitely commands attention.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Latex Lady

Kim ensured that her pin-up status remained in tact in this pink skin-tight latex mini dress by Atsuko Kudo.

Chesnot/WireImage
Louis Vuitton Don's Wife

In true Mrs. West fashion, this star's look, designed by Off-White's Virgil Abloh, was a statement piece at the Louis Vuitton men's show. 

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage
The Chalice

If you were at the 2018 Met Gala, we're sure your eyes were locked in on Kim's shimmering tight Versace number!

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Balmain Babe

Kim looked drop-dead-gorgeous at a Balmain party in this tiny white crop top and sheer bedazzled skirt.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Fashion Jackpot!

Kim stepped out to celebrate her friend's success wearing a vintage Jeremy Scott money-covered trench, matching boots and a crystal Judith Leiber money purse.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for LACMA
Blazin'

Mrs. West donned an all-black blazer ensemble sans shirt at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Bare Faced in Balenciaga

For a Balenciaga fashion show, Kim went makeup free in an off-the-shoulder Balenciaga trench and black and white grid-print Balenciaga boots.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Warrior Goddess

Nothing says Greek empress more than this beige crop top and skirt ensemble. The look was paired with white heels and Christian Billets cuffed bracelets. Way to slay, Kim. 

Jackson Lee / Splash News
She's On The Move

This beauty mogul is dressed to kill in this leather trouser and corset set paired with strappy heels. 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot
Cut-Out Queen

Kim attends The Tot holiday party in LA in a sleek light gray tank dress with a sexy stomach cut-out.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sparkling Mama

The reality star hosts Las Vegas' Hakkasan nightclub's third anniversary.

View More Photos From Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks Ever Prove She's a PCAs Fashion Icon

