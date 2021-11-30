E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Britney Spears Says She's "on the Right Medication" After Conservatorship Victory

Medical autonomy was on Britney Spears' list of demands as she fought to end her 13-year conservatorship. Now she's celebrating having a “warm, fuzzy feeling.”

By Kisha Forde Nov 30, 2021 8:26 PMTags
Britney SpearsCelebrities
Watch: Britney Spears CALLS OUT Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.
 
Almost three weeks after the pop star's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years, Britney is celebrating her newfound liberties on social media, which according to the singer, includes receiving the appropriate dosage of medication.
 
"That beautiful…nice…and warm f--king fuzzy feeling when you've been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose," she captioned a Nov. 29 Instagram post featuring a picture of a fireplace. "And it's finally here!!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks!!! And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful, ESPECIALLY when you're on the right medication just a month ago!!!!"
 
In courtroom testimony delivered back in June, Britney alleged that her dad and former conservator, Jamie Spears, supported her being put on lithium and monitored by nurses at her home after she declined to complete a Las Vegas residency. "Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it," Britney testified. "Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad."

photos
Secrets You Might Not Know About Britney Spears' ...Baby One More Time

The singer did not disclose any medication she's taking currently in her latest post.
 
Britney continued her celebratory social media statement, "It feels so good to just BE HERE!!!! I'M HERE…thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people…good God my friends…it's good to BE HERE and be PRESENT!!! Since I can actually PRAY now."

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere Keeps Daughter Kaya Close to Her Heart in New Selfie

2

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

3

Jessica Alba Twins With Daughter Honor in Sweet Family Photo

On Nov. 12, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced the termination of the conservatorship, saying in part, "Effective today, the conservatorship of Britney Jean Spears, the person and the estate, is hereby terminated." No medical evaluation was needed, and all parties consented to the decision.
 
Now Britney is looking forward to the hope of her immediate future: "Hopefully, in just 3 months, there will be a shift for me… I mean who knows," she said. The award-winning singer concluded her heartfelt post, "I thank ME for believing in ME!!!!!"

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere Keeps Daughter Kaya Close to Her Heart in New Selfie

2

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

3

Jessica Alba Twins With Daughter Honor in Sweet Family Photo

4
Exclusive

Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones Break Up

5

Every Celeb Who Got in Formation for Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

Latest News

Remembering Paul Walker: A Life in Photos

Ridley Scott Defends Al Pacino Amidst Gucci Family's Insulting Remarks

25 Holiday Gifts That Give Back

See Farrah Abraham Tease Her Return to the Teen Mom Franchise

Author Alice Sebold Apologizes To Man Exonerated in Her Rape Case

Lily Collins' New Hairdo Will Make You Want to Book an Appointment

Exclusive

Ansel Elgort Reveals His Biggest "Challenge" on West Side Story