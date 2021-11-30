E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

George R. R. Martin Begged HBO for Two Additional Seasons of Game of Thrones

James Andrew Miller's new book, Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontier, reveals that Martin and HBO wanted more seasons, but the showrunners said no.

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 30, 2021 8:20 PMTags
TVGame Of ThronesCelebrities
Watch: "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Wait, we could've had two more seasons of Game of Thrones

Apparently so, if Game of Thrones original creator and author George R. R. Martin's wishes were granted. In a new book titled Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontier, journalist James Andrew Miller reports that according to Martin's agent, Paul Haas, Martin flew to New York to beg an HBO executive to make the series 10 seasons long. 

Miller conducted 757 interviews for the book, including with Martin, Haas, and Richard Plepler, HBO's former CEO.

"George would fly to New York to have lunch with Plepler, to beg him to do ten seasons of ten episodes because there was enough material for it and to tell him it would be a more satisfying and more entertaining experience," Haas told Miller in an interview for the book.

Although Miller and HBO executives would have loved to have more seasons of the series, the show's showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, had different plans.

photos
Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke's Cutest Game of Thrones Reunions

"Dan and Dave were tired, rightfully so," Haas explains in Miller's book. "They were done, and wanted to move on, so they cut it short and then negotiations became, how many seasons can we stretch this out? Because of course HBO wanted more."

He continued, "George loves Dan and Dave, but after season five, he did start to worry about the path they were going because George knows where the story goes. He started saying, 'You're not following my template.'"

Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images

The book series on which Game of Thrones is based on, A Song of Ice and Fire, is not yet finished, which may be why Martin was reluctant to have the series end after only eight seasons. Martin has published the first five out of seven planned novels and is continuing to write The Winds of Winter, which he has been writing for almost 10 years, he explains in the book.

"I wish it had run for ten years," Martin said in the book. "I think that would've given us a little more time in the later seasons to end it. But that might be just because I'm still trying to end it in these books here."

"I'm working on The Winds of Winter even now as I have been for the best part of a decade," the author continues. "And hopefully I'm going to get to that end soon and then people can argue about which ending they like better."

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

Hayden Panettiere Keeps Daughter Kaya Close to Her Heart in New Selfie

3

Jessica Alba Twins With Daughter Honor in Sweet Family Photo

photos
What Life Looked Like When Game of Thrones Premiered

Though we may have missed out on a few extra seasons of Game of Thrones, we can always take comfort in knowing Sansa will forever be the Queen in the North.

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

Hayden Panettiere Keeps Daughter Kaya Close to Her Heart in New Selfie

3
Exclusive

Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones Break Up

4

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

5

Jessica Alba Twins With Daughter Honor in Sweet Family Photo

Latest News

Author Alice Sebold Apologizes To Man Exonerated in Her Rape Case

Lily Collins' New Hairdo Will Make You Want to Book an Appointment

Exclusive

Ansel Elgort Reveals His Biggest "Challenge" on West Side Story

Here's Your First Look at Peacock's Real Housewives of Miami

And Just Like That's Trailer Teases Change for Carrie & Company

Dr. Oz Is Running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

Britney Spears Says She's "on Right Medication" After Conservatorship