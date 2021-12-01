Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine and Kody’s Tension Hits a Breaking Point

Christine Brown is over the ups and downs.
In this exclusive Sister Wives clip from the Dec. 5 episode, Christine and husband Kody Brown talk openly about the rift in their marriage, and how the state of Utah played a part.
Though the conversation has a promising start, with Kody admitting he disregarded her feelings about wanting to move to the Beehive State, Christine makes it clear that the damage has been done.
First, in a confessional, Christine snaps, "What a stupid word he's using. Stoic? Bulls - - t, he's an ass. Stoic. You wish you were stoic."
As she continues, Christine reveals that she has no interest in communicating with Kody and that she doesn't "trust a word that is coming out of his mouth."
Ultimately, Christine doesn't believe that Kody is actually sorry for shutting her down. It likely doesn't help that Kody isn't being direct with her about the other wives' stance on moving.
After Kody confesses that a relocation to Utah is off the table, Christine somberly admits, "I don't know if I can ride this emotional roller coaster."
In real life, Christine just spent her first holiday celebration without her husband, to whom she was never legally married. At the beginning of November, the TLC star announced that she was calling it quits with Kody.
"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine's Instagram post read on Nov. 2. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.