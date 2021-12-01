E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Christine and Kody’s Tension Hits a Breaking Point

In an emotionally-charged conversation, Sister Wives star Christine Brown tells husband Kody exactly how she feels about their ongoing issues.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 01, 2021 5:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesTLCSister Wives
Watch: "Sister Wives": Christine and Kody Talk Moving Back to Utah

Christine Brown is over the ups and downs.

In this exclusive Sister Wives clip from the Dec. 5 episode, Christine and husband Kody Brown talk openly about the rift in their marriage, and how the state of Utah played a part.

Though the conversation has a promising start, with Kody admitting he disregarded her feelings about wanting to move to the Beehive State, Christine makes it clear that the damage has been done.

First, in a confessional, Christine snaps, "What a stupid word he's using. Stoic? Bulls - - t, he's an ass. Stoic. You wish you were stoic."

As she continues, Christine reveals that she has no interest in communicating with Kody and that she doesn't "trust a word that is coming out of his mouth."

Ultimately, Christine doesn't believe that Kody is actually sorry for shutting her down. It likely doesn't help that Kody isn't being direct with her about the other wives' stance on moving.

photos
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown's Sweetest Moments With Ex Kody

After Kody confesses that a relocation to Utah is off the table, Christine somberly admits, "I don't know if I can ride this emotional roller coaster."

In real life, Christine just spent her first holiday celebration without her husband, to whom she was never legally married. At the beginning of November, the TLC star announced that she was calling it quits with Kody.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine's Instagram post read on Nov. 2. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

3

Every Celeb Who Got in Formation for Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

christine_brownsw / Instagram

For a peek at the Brown family drama, watch the exclusive sneak peek above.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

3

Every Celeb Who Got in Formation for Beyoncé's New Ivy Park Campaign

4

Ben Affleck Teases "Beautiful" Story Behind Revived Romance With J.Lo

5
Exclusive

See Christine and Kody Brown's Tension Hit a Breaking Point

Latest News

Selena Gomez Shares Tricks For When She Struggles "Getting Out of Bed"

Juliette Lewis Joins All–Star Cast in Peacock's Queer as Folk

A Rough Sound Check Leaves Jessalynn & JoJo Siwa More Than Worried

Relive the Fashion Evolution of Miranda on Sex and the City

Exclusive

See Taraji P. Henson & Co-Stars Sum Up Annie Live! in One Word

Sandra Bullock Gives Rare Peek Into Life With Bryan Randall & Kids

Exclusive

See Christine and Kody Brown's Tension Hit a Breaking Point