Rachael Ray’s Holiday Gift Guide Includes Tasty Picks for Foodies

We interviewed Rachael Ray because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Rachael's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It may be hard to believe, but Christmas is less than a month away. If you're looking at your list of people to shop for and can't seem to figure out what to get a few of them, don't worry. Rachael Ray, television personality, philanthropist and best-selling author shared her holiday gift picks with E! News. Whether you're shopping for someone who loves to cook, eat or host holiday gatherings, you're sure to find something they would absolutely love.

For instance, one gift idea that "keeps on giving" is a cookbook. In fact, Rachael shared that cookbooks are gifts that she gets so much use out of.

"In March, my good friend and colleague Andrew Kaplan sent me a belated Christmas gift and it brought me to my knees," Rachael told E! News. "I cried for an hour when I opened six boxes filled with new copies of cookbooks we'd lost to our house fire. At first I thought, 'Wow, that's so great. He gave me cookbooks.' But then I realized that each had a hand written, personal note from the author. I literally collapsed in tears."

Rachael recently released a brand new cookbook herself titled This Must Be the Place: Dispatches & Food from the Home Front. It features over 125 recipes and personal stories, so definitely check that out.

If you need more holiday gift ideas, check out Rachael's picks below.