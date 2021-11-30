Selena Gomez Slams TikTok User Who Questioned Her Drinking "Joke" After Kidney Transplant

Watch : Selena Gomez Says This Social Media Move "Saved My Life"

Selena Gomez isn't laughing about one TikTok user's comment.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the singer and actress posted a comical reaction clip to a video of Dr. Dawn Bantel explaining what "heavy" drinking is.

"The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men," Dr. Dawn explained as Selena raised her eyebrows. "And 8 or more drinks per week for women."

The second part caused Selena's facial expression to go from intrigued to nervous as seen in the clip below. And while the "Come and Get It" singer captioned the video writing, "It's a joke," some followers didn't get the memo.

"So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively," a user wrote. "Damn Selena."

After seeing the message, the 29-year-old Grammy nominee wrote back, "It was a joke ass." She later got support from many followers, including one who wrote, "The fact you need to say that this is a joke [pleading face emoji]…I love you."