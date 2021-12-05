25 Viral TikTok Beauty Products You'll Wish You Bought Sooner

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Another day, another glorious TikTok find.
The popular video-sharing app is the gift that keeps on giving, as makeup and skincare enthusiasts continue to bless followers with their best tips, tricks and beauty buys. Whether TikTokers are crashing websites over nude lipsticks or raving about cult faves—we're talking Clinique's Black Honey and CeraVe's Renewing SA Cleanser—there is a little something for everyone to discover.
Since we know all too well that it's easy to scroll through the social media platform for hours on end, we've put together 25 viral TikTok beauty products that are worth every. single. penny. From drugstore staples to unique tools, these goodies will make you wish you added them to your cart sooner.
Mighty Patch Original
Small but mighty! Even though the Mighty Patch Original recently reached cult status on TikTok, it's been a fave in the beauty community for quite some time. Not only does the teeny-tiny patch absorb pimple gunk and reduce the appearance of acne, but it also keeps bacteria and dirt at bay. And if you're a pimple popper, this will help you from picking.
Milani Cosmetics Color Fetish Matte Lipstick
You'll want to pucker up to Milani Cosmetics' Color Fetish Matte Lipsticks, which glide on like butter with its soft velvet finish and ultra-creamy pigment. The brand's collection of nudes not only complements a range of skin tones, but as TikToker @madelleyn described, they're "perfect lipsticks for fall."
The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution
Effective skincare that's cheaper than a cocktail? Sign us up! The Ordinary's AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is jam-packed with acids that exfoliate the skin to reduce congestion, help even out your skin tone and skin texture. All in all, your face will appear brighter, softer and smoother—it's no wonder this pint-sized bottle has a massive following on TikTok.
e.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer
Aside from the inexpensive price tag, e.l.f. Cosmetics' Poreless Putty Primer has become a makeup staple for its ability to act as a real-life Instagram filter. Let us explain: The soft, velvety formula glides seamlessly onto the skin and immediately reduces the appearance of pores. And even though it has a matte finish, which will keep your makeup locked in all day, that doesn't mean it will dry out your skin. Quite the contrary, as it's infused with squalane.
NYX Bare With Me Hydrating Face & Body Concealer Serum
Get instant coverage on your face and body with NYX's Bare With Me Hydrating Face & Body Concealer Serum. The long-lasting formula conceals redness, acne, dark circles and more without it feeling cakey or thick. TikTok user @_rakhstarbeauty put it best, "It looks very natural, you don't need a lot, it blends in really easily, and I think it looks really nice."
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Forget the falsies, Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara will give you the same effect with one coat. But if you want to achieve even longer and thicker lashes, the mascara is buildable and won't clump. Need proof? TikToker @kspader79 was so impressed with the results, she said in a video, "Where did those lashes come from?! Are you serious right now? OK, go buy it."
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
Gone are the days of needing to pack sheets of blotting papers in your bag thanks to Revlon's Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller. The palm-sized product is made out of a volcanic stone that soaks up excess oil. Bonus: The ball feels both cooling and soothing on the skin as you rub it around your face. However, its most game-changing feature is the fact that it's washable. Just unlock the ring, pull out the stone, gently cleanse it and let it air dry before locking it back in.
L'Oreal Infallible 24HR Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder
L'Oreal's Infallible 24HR Fresh Wear Foundation in a Powder provides full coverage without having that cakey feeling. Plus, its sweat-, transfer- and smudge-proof formula will keep your makeup flawless from day to night. And don't let the compact fool you either, as TikToker @samperakslis said in a video, "This literally has me rethinking why I don't use powder foundation more. It took me 10 seconds to apply."
CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser
There's no denying that CeraVe is a beloved brand across the board. Dermatologists, skincare enthusiasts and beauty newbies are all fans of the drugstore staple. However, CeraVe's Renewing SA Cleanser has people buzzing on TikTok. The salicylic acid-infused cleanser, which is great for acne-prone skin, is also non-comedogenic and includes power-packed ingredients such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and ceramides.
Truly Unicorn Fruit Body Butter
Treating your body to some extra TLC is a must, especially during the chilly winter months. That's where Truly's Unicorn Fruit Body Butter comes in. This luscious whipped body butter is infused with ultra-nourishing ingredients like matcha, açaí, chia and rose. But if that's not convincing enough, its deliciously yummy scent will make you want to slather it all over.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey or Pink Honey
Clinique's Black Honey lipstick shade made its debut in 1971. By 1989, the brand launched the rich berry tint in the Almost Lipstick formula, which skyrocketed to cult-classic status. Now, beauty devotees are going crazy over the product once again. But this time, TikTok has made it become so popular that it's sold out every. where. Sign up for updates on when it restocks so you too can add this must-have to your collection.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Facial Moisturizer with SPF
La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Double Repair Facial Moisturizer with SPF is more than your average sunblock. Its potent ingredients like prebiotic thermal water, ceramide-3, niacinamide and glycerin will give your skin up to 48-hour hydration. Moreover, the product is lightweight, so it won't leave you feeling greasy or shiny throughout the day.
Cocokind Organic Chlorophyll Mask
Cocokind's Organic Chlorophyll Mask clarifies, brightens and detoxes your skin, while also reducing puffiness in just 20 minutes. It's no wonder this complexion-boosting face mask has gone viral on TikTok.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax
Every beauty devotee knows just how important it is to have flawless brows and it's no secret that Anastasia Beverly Hills reigns supreme in that department. If you want brows that will stay in place all day, while also looking naturally full and sleek, then the Brow Freeze Styling Wax will be your new holy grail. It's a TikTok fave for a reason!
CTZN Cosmetics Nudiversal Lip Duo
Our lips aren't sealed on this TikTok find. CTZN Cosmetics' Nudiversal Lip Duo went viral on TikTok after @mikaylanogueira raved over the inclusive lipstick line, which offers 25 different shades of nude to complement a variety of skin tones. According to WWD, after the influencer posted her review, the brand's website crashed. We've never added something to our cart faster!
First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub With 10% AHA
Say goodbye to cactus-feeling skin thanks to First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub With 10% AHA. This body scrub acts as a chemical and physical exfoliator, giving you the best of both worlds. The pumice buffing beads combined with the glycolic and lactic acids work to remove dry, rough patches and hard bumps, leaving you with skin as soft as a baby's bottom.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Olaplex's Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment will save you a trip (or two) to the salon. The product, which can be used for damaged and/or color-treated hair, works to strengthen, protect and restore your tresses back to life.
Neogen Dermology Extra Slim Metal Maxicara
Want look-at-me lashes? Then look no further. Neogen Dermology's Extra Slim Metal Maxicara will do just the trick. Its super slender metal brush allows you to curl, lift and lengthen each lash to perfection.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops has taken TikTok by storm in the last year, and for good reason. Its hydrating ingredients—such as watermelon and hyaluronic acid—will not only lock in moisture but will give your skin a dewy, radiant glow.
Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Get radiant skin with Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. But don't just take our word for it. TikTok user @ameliaolivia09, whose glowy skin is the definition of goals, said the product, "will change your life." It's not an exaggeration either, as the leave-on exfoliant has powerhouse ingredients like salicylic acid and green tea that helps to unclog pores, even out your skin tone and brighten your complexion.
Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Highlight
Skipped out on the skincare and want to fake a healthy-looking complexion? Armani Beauty's Neo Nude A-Highlight has you covered. Dab the liquid formula in the areas you want to enhance—apples of your cheeks, the tip of your nose, etc.—and you'll instantly get a lit-from-within glow.
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener
"Magic in a bottle" has become an overly used term in the beauty industry, but nothing could sum up Peter Thomas Roth's Instant FIRMx Temporary Eye Tightener more perfectly. TikToker @trinidad1967 showed the power of the product and how it lifted and smoothed her under eyes in just three minutes. "I just wanted to share this secret with you," she said in her video, which has garnered over 31 million views. We're so glad she did!
Caudalie Instant Detox Mask
Caudalie's Instant Detox Mask is like a facial in a bottle. Take one look at the many TikTok videos of this product, and you'll understand the hype. As @mireyarios explained in one video, "Check out all these pores. It tightens your pores in 10 minutes and it absorbs any excess oil...I washed off the mask and my skin feels amazing."
Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
You know a product is worth every penny when it's popular on TikTok over a year later. We're talking about Dr.Jart+'s Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30, which helps to reduce inflammation and redness, while also acting as a moisturizer and sunscreen. Best of all? A little goes a long way. Yes, you read that correctly. The multipurpose product calms, soothes and hydrates the skin with just a tiny dollop.
CHI Spin N Curl
A hot tool that curls hair in half the time? Yes, please! CHI's Spin N Curl is not only buzzing on TikTok but Amazon as well—it has nearly five stars with over 18 thousand reviews! So why do people love it? Aside from styling hair in a jiffy, it's easy-to-use, includes a timer setting for even-looking curls and has the ability to change directions.
