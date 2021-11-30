Meadow Walker Honors "Best Friend" Paul Walker on 8th Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Gets Married, Vin Diesel Gives Her Away

Paul Walker's daughter is celebrating his legacy.

Meadow Walker took to Instagram on Nov. 30 to honor her late father on the eighth anniversary of his death. "I love and miss you endlessly," she wrote. "Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend." Next to the heartwarming caption was a picture of Meadow as a baby being kissed on the cheek by her dad as smiles for the camera. In addition to paying tribute to her father with the sweet post, the supermodel encouraged her followers to support the Paul Walker Foundation on Giving Tuesday.

Meadow also shared a post honoring the Fast and the Furious star from the official Paul Walker Instagram to her stories. "Hard to believe it's been 8 years," the caption alongside a black and white photo of the actor read. "As we remember Paul's legacy this #GivingTuesday, we hope you'll join us in honoring his memory by supporting the @PaulWalkerFdn in their efforts to #DoGood for the world through ocean conservation, education and more. Link in bio. #TeamPW."