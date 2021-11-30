Khloe Kardashian's Story About True Thompson Pooping in the Tub Is Hilariously Relatable for Any Parent

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is ALL GROWN UP

Khloe Kardashian is known for keeping it real, especially when it comes to parenting!

In a recent episode of Ellen DeGeneres' digital series Mom Confessions, the 37-year-old mom and reality superstar got candid about her and her sister's different parenting styles, tips and tricks she learned from Kris Jenner and even some LOL-worthy things she had to figure out on the fly, like the time her daughter, True Thompson, pooped in the bathtub.

"The time True pooped in the bathtub. I've truly never experienced that before. I didn't know people just pooped in the tub, it's disgusting," Khloe revealed with a laugh. "I don't want to relive it but I had to learn that on the fly."

And that's not all the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had to share on parenting. When asked if she had a warning for anybody who's about to have kids, she gave relatable advice. "Warning is no one knows what they're doing. We all just pretend that we do," she said. "I don't care how many kids you have, it's exhausting for everyone."