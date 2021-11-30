Blue Ivy Carter, Natalia Bryant & Ava Phillippe Star in Beyoncé's New Adidas x Ivy Park Campaign Video

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Leave it to Beyoncé to make a Tuesday exciting.

The Grammy award-winning singer gifted the Beyhive a new campaign video for her upcoming Adidas x Ivy park "Halls of Ivy" collection launching next week, and of course, she pulled out all the stops when it came to casting.

In addition to her own children, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, stealing the show, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, Natalia Bryant, James Harden and Jalen Green star alongside the "Drunk in Love" artist. Staying true to the academia aesthetic of the collection, a gorgeous estate serves as the background for the tennis matches, reading and games the diverse cast takes part in. But most importantly, the collection's bold hues, plaid and houndstooth patterns take centerstage!