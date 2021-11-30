Blue Ivy Carter, Natalia Bryant & Ava Phillippe Star in Beyoncé's New Adidas x Ivy Park Campaign Video

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Leave it to Beyoncé to make a Tuesday exciting.
The Grammy award-winning singer gifted the Beyhive a new campaign video for her upcoming Adidas x Ivy park "Halls of Ivy" collection launching next week, and of course, she pulled out all the stops when it came to casting.
In addition to her own children, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, stealing the show, Ava and Deacon Phillippe, Natalia Bryant, James Harden and Jalen Green star alongside the "Drunk in Love" artist. Staying true to the academia aesthetic of the collection, a gorgeous estate serves as the background for the tennis matches, reading and games the diverse cast takes part in. But most importantly, the collection's bold hues, plaid and houndstooth patterns take centerstage!
If you're like us and are obsessed with the stylish fits featured in the video, fear not; because the "Halls of Ivy" collection drops next week!
The fifth collaborative collection between Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Adidas features 89 apparel styles, four footwear styles and 11 accessory styles to help you look and feel your best self during the winter months and beyond. As with all of the Ivy Park x Adidas drops, "Hall of Ivy" has nearly every body type in mind with sizes ranging from XXXS-4XL/1X-4X.
Clothing prices range from $45 to $600, so tell Santa to mark the drop on his calendar and set an alarm!
As seen in the video, the latest collection has everything your little one needs to look fresh and stylish when they return from winter break. Drop 5 of the Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration includes 34 apparel styles and one Ultra Boost footwear style for kids!
So, when can you gain admission to the "Halls of Ivy," you ask?
The highly-anticipated collection launches exclusively on adidas.com for 24 hours on 12/9 followed by a wider global launch on 12/10! But don't panic, we'll keep you updated on all of the ways you can shop the collection.
