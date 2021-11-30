E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Break Up One Week After Son's Birth

Aaron Carter confirmed he’s a single father after ending his relationship with Melanie Martin. “I’ve never felt more devastated,” he wrote on Twitter.

The first week of fatherhood has proven to be a challenging one for Aaron Carter

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the 33-year-old singer announced on social media that his relationship with fiancée Melanie Martin, 27, had come to an end just one week after they welcomed a baby boy.

"Due to personal reason, Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote on Twitter in a series of posts. "I've never felt more devastated and betrayed and lied to in my entire life."

He added, "This is such a horrible situation considering [our son] Prince doesn't deserve any of this and now it's my job to just be a single father and that's what's gonna happen."

When one follower urged Aaron to focus on his baby boy, he replied, "He's all I have in the world. I'm a single dad now." Melanie has since deleted her Instagram and hasn't publicly commented on the split.

Back on Nov. 22, Aaron announced the arrival of his baby boy with Melanie, who is a model. The infant arrived after an emergency C-section following 13 hours of labor.

"Prince is precious. I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone," he wrote on Instagram from the hospital. "@missmelaniemartin I'm so proud of you hunny. You did it. I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god."

Aaron and Melanie first went public with their relationship in January 2020. In March of that year, the singer declared that he was "single" after Melanie was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute. They reconciled close to a month after the arrest. 

Despite any bumps in their relationship, Aaron explained that his family was his main priority moving forward.

"I'm just focused on the future and being a dad," he previously told People in April 2020. "I want to be a good dad. I'm focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn't necessarily just music. Family is most important to me."

