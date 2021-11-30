Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones Break Up After 6 Years Together

Watch : Anthony Ramos

The story of tonight is that Hamilton stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones are closing the curtain on their romance.

Amid speculation about their relationship status, a source confirms to E! News that the couple, who began dating in 2015 after meeting during rehearsals for the original off-Broadway production of Hamilton, have officially split. Reps for the pair did not immediately respond when reached for comment.



News of their breakup comes just five months after Anthony gushed about his fiancée, referring to his other half as a "rock."



"She's a pillar," he told People in June. "What's amazing is that she's doing it on her own, too. She's having her own moment."



Last year, Jasmine won an Emmy for her performance in the short series, #FreeRayshawn. She made history alongside her father Ron Cephas Jones of This Is Us for being the first father-daughter duo to win Emmy Awards in the same year, and also as the first-ever Black woman to win in the Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category.