Jennifer Aniston Joins New Set of Friends For Facts of Life TV Special

You take the good, you take the bad and...she'll be there for you? It's a mixed-up sitcom world as Jennifer Aniston joins the upcoming Facts of Life live event.

It's a fact: Jennifer Aniston has a lot of friends.

The actress will star alongside other A-listers channeling the beloved Eastland students in the third installment of Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear's Live in Front of a Studio Audience. The special event airing Dec. 7 on ABC will feature reenactments of episodes from the popular 1980s sitcom, The Facts of Life.  

Joining the previously announced Ann Dowd (as Mrs. Garrett) will be Aniston (Blair), Gabrielle Union (Tootie), Kathryn Hahn (Jo) and Allison Tolman (Natalie).

"I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can't wait to do their hair," executive producer Kimmel said when announcing the cast on Monday, Nov. 29, during Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience will also feature reenactments of Diff'rent Strokes—the show where viewers first met Mrs. Garrett—with cast members Dowd, John Lithgow, Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans.

Look Back Over Jennifer Aniston's Hair Journey on Friends

Even more celebs are powering the event behind the scenes: Producers include Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Jim Burrows, and even Aniston's ex, Justin Theroux. Talk about a circle of trust.

The Facts of Life, which aired for nine seasons, was an original spin-off of Diff'rent Strokes that told the story of a woman who left her Park Avenue housekeeping position to become the housemother of a dormitory at a private all-girls school.

The first Live in Front of a Studio Audience showcased All in the Family and The Jeffersons in 2019, followed by a second edition with All in the Family, as well as Good Times the same year.

We will take this good cast of friends any given day.

