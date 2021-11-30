Jennifer Aniston Joins New Set of Friends For Facts of Life TV Special

Watch : David Schwimmer Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors

It's a fact: Jennifer Aniston has a lot of friends.

The actress will star alongside other A-listers channeling the beloved Eastland students in the third installment of Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear's Live in Front of a Studio Audience. The special event airing Dec. 7 on ABC will feature reenactments of episodes from the popular 1980s sitcom, The Facts of Life.

Joining the previously announced Ann Dowd (as Mrs. Garrett) will be Aniston (Blair), Gabrielle Union (Tootie), Kathryn Hahn (Jo) and Allison Tolman (Natalie).

"I cannot imagine a better group than Jennifer Aniston, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn and Ann Dowd, and I can't wait to do their hair," executive producer Kimmel said when announcing the cast on Monday, Nov. 29, during Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience will also feature reenactments of Diff'rent Strokes—the show where viewers first met Mrs. Garrett—with cast members Dowd, John Lithgow, Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans.