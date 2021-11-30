E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Tom Holland Gushes Over Zendaya’s "Unreal" and "Amazing" Style in Adorable Joint Interview

Tom Holland keeps proving that he is Zendaya's biggest fan. Find out how the actress reacted when her boyfriend gushed about her sense of style.

By Tionah Lee Nov 30, 2021 4:53 PMTags
CelebritiesZendayaTom Holland
Watch: Tom Holland Felt "Robbed" of Privacy After Zendaya Kiss Photo

Tom Holland knows his leading lady Zendaya is a fashion icon.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars—who are also a couple IRL—appeared on the French program Quotidien on Nov. 30 for a joint interview. During a segment about Zendaya's Fashion Icon award at his year's CFDAs, a video montage of her past looks—from red carpets and Met Gala events—flashed on the screen as she talked about the importance of fashion and working with friend and stylist Law Roach.

As Zendaya bashfully addressed the montage, Tom couldn't help but to react to the photos too.

"It's unreal though, it's amazing," he said with a smile. Before the host turned the conversation around to his fashion, in which Zendaya giggled and playfully extended her hands out to help him show off his sweater.

This isn't the first time that Tom has been cute with his praise for Zendaya.  Earlier this month, Tom took to his personal Instagram—or Zendaya stan account—to praise his girlfriend after she received the historic Fashion Icon award at this year's CFDAs.

photos
See All the Details on Zendaya's CFDA Awards Ensemble

"Naa stop it [heart eye emoji]," he wrote next to a pic of Zendaya from the evening. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Tom also praised the 25-year-old when she stepped out on the carpet for the premiere of her film Dune.

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency: How to Get Tickets

3

See Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Teach Her Grandma How to Twerk

Back in July, the duo confirmed their romance when they were spotted sharing a kiss in a car. For the most part, the pair have kept their romance lowkey.

But keep those spidey senses sharp, because we're sure there are more adorable moments to come.

 

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency: How to Get Tickets

3

See Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Teach Her Grandma How to Twerk

4

Tom Holland Gushing Over Zendaya’s Style Will Make You Swoon

5

Jessica Alba Twins With Daughter Honor in Sweet Family Photo

Latest News

Exclusive

Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones Break Up

Jennifer Aniston Gets New Friends for Facts of Life TV Special

Exclusive

Watch New Housewife Dr. Jen Armstrong Make Her RHOC Debut

Exclusive

12 Dates of Christmas Relationship Update: Who Found Love?

Book a One-Way Flight Through Kaley Cuoco's Best Red Carpet Looks

Tom Holland Gushing Over Zendaya’s Style Will Make You Swoon

Priyanka Chopra on How She & Nick Jonas Made It Work Long-Distance