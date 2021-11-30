Tom Holland Gushes Over Zendaya’s "Unreal" and "Amazing" Style in Adorable Joint Interview

Watch : Tom Holland Felt "Robbed" of Privacy After Zendaya Kiss Photo

Tom Holland knows his leading lady Zendaya is a fashion icon.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars—who are also a couple IRL—appeared on the French program Quotidien on Nov. 30 for a joint interview. During a segment about Zendaya's Fashion Icon award at his year's CFDAs, a video montage of her past looks—from red carpets and Met Gala events—flashed on the screen as she talked about the importance of fashion and working with friend and stylist Law Roach.

As Zendaya bashfully addressed the montage, Tom couldn't help but to react to the photos too.

"It's unreal though, it's amazing," he said with a smile. Before the host turned the conversation around to his fashion, in which Zendaya giggled and playfully extended her hands out to help him show off his sweater.

This isn't the first time that Tom has been cute with his praise for Zendaya. Earlier this month, Tom took to his personal Instagram—or Zendaya stan account—to praise his girlfriend after she received the historic Fashion Icon award at this year's CFDAs.