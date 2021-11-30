Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She and Nick Jonas Made It Through "Hard" Year of Long-Distance Marriage

Watch : Nick Jonas Is Priyanka Chopra's "Love of Her Life"

Priyanka Chopra can tell you that the levels of Nick Jonas' love are infinite.



The Quantico star opened up about how she and her husband of almost three years are able to make things work—despite their insanely hectic professional schedules—during her recent appearance on the InStyle podcast, Ladies First With Laura Brown.



"We talk all the time," Priyanka, who is currently filming across the pond for the upcoming drama series Citadel, said during the Nov. 30 episode. "We know each other's hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do."



"We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets. We'll have an opinion on each other's things, we'll be each other champions—but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we've built our careers by ourselves for such a long time."