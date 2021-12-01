Heather Dubrow Reveals Which Other Former RHOC Star Almost Returned for Season 16

Watch : Heather Dubrow Says "RHOC" Was "Blue Collar" Before Her

(Almost) back on Bravo!

Heather Dubrow exclusively revealed to E! News that she hoped fellow former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge would have returned for season 16, premiering tonight, Dec. 1.

"I did invite Tamra to a party this season on the show. Unfortunately, it didn't work out," Heather explained.

Tamra parted ways with the franchise in 2020 after 12 seasons, ahead of Heather rejoining the cast again following her 2017 exit after five seasons.

"It was odd, coming back to the show, without her and without Vicki [Gunvalson], because I was on with them for five years," Heather continued. "It was a long time. So that was a little strange. Yeah, I definitely missed them."

While Tamra will not be making an appearance on this season of RHOC, she is starring in the second season of Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, alongside Vicki and The Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville.