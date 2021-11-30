Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency: Here’s How to Score Tickets

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Adele added during the podcast, "Music is my therapy. I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people, really change people's lives. And I think a song like 'Hold On' could actually save a few lives. I really, really do."

The artist performed part of 30 during her the One Night Only special on CBS, which aired November 14. Now, fans can spend their Weekends with the "Someone Like You" icon in Vegas.

Presale tickets for Adele's Las Vegas residency will be available by registering for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan account starting today, Tuesday, November 30, through Thursday, December 2.

The official Verified Fan Presale will begin Tuesday, December 7 at 10 a.m. PT.

Weekends With Adele kicks off on Saturday, January 21.