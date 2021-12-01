10 Books to Cozy Up With This December

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but these new reads are so delightful.
We can't think of a better way to unwind during this busy holiday season than by cozying up with a book, preferably by a warm fire and with a delicious drink in hand. To help you live out that Hallmark Christmas movie-worthy fantasy, we've assembled a list of December's best new releases to add to your reading pile ASAP. Plus, they would also make great gifts for anyone on your shopping list.
So go ahead, turn on your twinkle lights, throw on a comfy sweater and start buying physical copies of our picks or—because, you know, technology—pulling them up on Kindle Unlimited or through a free trial of Audible.
Here are 10 books to check out this holiday season. Merry reading!
Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman
And the award for most inspirational gift of the season goes to the presidential inaugural poet's treasure trove of a poetry collection that deftly and lyrically explores subjects such as history, language and identity. Consider her the voice of a generation. (December 7)
The Ballerinas by Rachel Kapelke-Dale
Fans of Megan Abbott's young adult thrillers and lovers of Black Swan will give a standing ovation to this debut about a trio of ballerinas who meet as students at the Paris Opera Ballet School. Moving between their teenage years and the present, The Ballerinas explores the complexity of female friendships and the dark and dangerous side of the dance world. (December 7)
Fools in Love
The only thing better than one love story that will give you the warm and fuzzies is 15 of them, which is exactly what you are getting in this seasonal release that offers fresh twists on classic romantic tales from more than a dozen authors. Yeah, prepare to be swept off your feet. Expect short stories written by Rebecca Barrow, Ashley Herring Blake, Gloria Chao, Mason Deaver, Sara Farizan, Claire Kann, Malinda Lo, Hannah Moskowitz, Natasha Ngan, Rebecca Podos, Lilliam Rivera, Laura Silverman, Amy Spalding, Rebecca Kim Wells and Julian Winters. (December 7)
A History of Wild Places by Shea Ernshaw
Should you be in need of an escape this holiday season as you face hours upon hours with relatives, get lost in the pages of Ernshaw's haunting debut about three residents of a seemingly peaceful commune as they investigate the disappearances of two outsiders. (December 7)
Beasts of a Little Land by Juhea Kim
Kim delivers one of the dazzling debuts of the year with this epic story about love, war and redemption set against the backdrop of the Korean independence movement. Centering on the intertwined fates of a young girl sold to a courtesan school and the penniless son of a hunter, prepare to be moved by the powerful prose and swept away by this trip to the 19th century. (December 7)
Without a Hitch by Mary Hollis Huddleston and Asher Fogle Paul
Imagine if Sweet Home Alabama and Emily in Paris had a sassy baby. That's what you're getting in this delightful rom-com about a floundering and unlucky-in-love wedding planner who finds herself planning her ex-boyfriend's nuptials. Maybe we should file thus one under "Horror" instead. (December 7)
Twenty Years Later by Charlie Donlea
Accused of brutally murdering her husband, Victoria Ford made a final chilling call from the World Trade Center's North Tower on the morning of 9/11, but no one listened. Now, two decades later, a TV news host sets out to uncover the truth behind a gruesome tale of sex, betrayal and murder after the investigation was abandoned. (December 28)
Here’s to Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera
The irresistible and heartfelt tale of Arthur and Ben continues in this highly awaited sequel to 2018's What If It's Us. Though they're both now in happy relationships, the universe seems intent to keep pushing them together. The pull of first love can be hard to ignore, but is it too late for a do-over? (December 28)
The Sorority Murder by Allison Brennan
College co-ed becomes obsessed with the murder of a sorority girl. Co-ed becomes an intern at the medical examiner's office and finds new evidence. She then starts a true crime podcast investigating the case. But when a caller who gave a tip winds up dead, the pressure to find the killer becomes more stressful than trying to make it through finals week. (December 28)
The Replacement Wife by Darby Kane
If you're looking for a thriller to keep you up at night, join in on Elisa Wright's mission to prove her brother-in-law is a murderer after his wife's death and his fiancée's disappearance. And you thought your Thanksgiving table dinner talk was awkward. (December 28)
