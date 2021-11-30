Jessica Alba Twins With Daughter Honor in Sweet Family Photo

Watch : Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge

Like mother, like daughter.

Jessica Alba and her 13-year-old daughter Honor are making the internet do a double take over their latest family photo. On Nov. 29, the LA's Finest star posted a series of holiday snaps with her loved ones, including her eldest daughter. "#photodump from an awesome week with my sweet fam bam and our besties @kellysawyer @jpatricof #grateful #thankful #blessed," she captioned the carousel of photos.

In the first picture, Jessica and Honor are side-by-side as they show off their chic maxi dresses. The actress adds a little more of a grown-up flare with a cutout in the front while Honor's blue dress is full coverage with puffy sleeves.

It's not only their similar style that has fans checking the photo twice—both Jessica and Honor rock short dark bob haircuts in the social media snap.

Joining the mother-daughter duo in the family photo is Jessica's husband Cash Warren, their 10-year-old daughter Haven and 3-year-old son Hayes. Followers took to the comments to celebrate the sweet photo. One user wrote, "A wonderful family photo-portrait Jessica." Another user added, "Beautiful family."