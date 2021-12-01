E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

See Inside a Nutty $16.6 Million Fruitcake Fraud Embezzlement Scheme With True Crime Documentary

"He got caught with his hand in the cookie jar...literally." Watch the jaw-dropping sneak peek at the FBI case that rocked a Texas bakery in Fruitcake Fraud, premiering today, Dec. 1.

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 01, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesChristmasTrue Crime
Watch: "Fruitcake Fraud" Dives Into $17 Million Embezzlement

What's fruitcake without a few nuts? 

An exclusive sneak peek at Discovery+'s documentary Fruitcake Fraud, premiering today, Wednesday, Dec. 1, helps ring in our favorite time of year with a true crime Christmas story, courtesy of an FBI case that truly takes the cake. 

Corsicana, Texas is home to the prestigious Collin Street Bakery, known for being the "Dom Perignon of fruitcake," as owner Bob McNutt boasts in the trailer. Yet the small town bakery was rocked after a $16.6 million embezzlement scheme led by accountant Sandy Jenkins and his wife Kay Jenkins

"I think he got in a scheme that was way above him, way bigger than him," a commentator explains about the accountant in an exclusive clip. 

According to another town member, "Sandy's embezzlement scheme started gradually, where he showed up with a nice watch and then he bought himself a nice car." The Jenkinses also went on lavish trips and even applied for a mortgage to purchase a Santa Fe vacation home.   

photos
Craziest True Crime TV Moments

A member of law enforcement notes, "Every embezzlement case, the motivation is largely the same: It's people who think that they are undervalued. They see others in the company getting better opportunities, more money, benefits, and they decide that they're going to fix that problem on their own." 

Discovery+

Sandy apparently "felt like he was not getting what he deserved at the bakery," and took matters into his own hands to target the family-run Collin Street Bakery, which brings in $30 million a year. 

A former colleague explains, "I think it all goes back to not being grateful for what we have and wanting what someone else has. I think he felt, 'The McNutts have all this, I should have some of it.'" 

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

Hayden Panettiere Keeps Daughter Kaya Close to Her Heart in New Selfie

3

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

photos
Celebrity Christmas Cards
Watch: "Fruitcake Fraud": Collin Street Bakery Embezzlement

Per a NBC News report, Sandy began writing fraudulent checks to "personal creditors" in December 2004. Over eight years, Sandy wrote 888 checks for a total of $16.6 million. In 2015, Sandy was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Kay pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years probation and 100 hours of community service. Their holiday-themed case was also the center of a CNBC American Greed episode.

"He got caught with his hands in the cookie jar, literally," one town member sums up. 

Watch the sneak peek of Discovery+'s Fruitcake Fraud above!

Fruitcake Fraud premieres Wednesday, Dec. 1 on Discovery+. 

Trending Stories

1

See North, Chicago, True and Penelope Go for a Ride in Cute TikTok

2

Hayden Panettiere Keeps Daughter Kaya Close to Her Heart in New Selfie

3

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

4

Julia Roberts' Husband Shares Rare Pic of Their 17-Year-Old Twins

5

Pete Davidson Proves He's the Best Brother While Courtside at NBA Game

Latest News

Ben Affleck Teases "Beautiful" Story Behind Revived Romance With J.Lo

Exclusive

This Is Us Stars Set to Host New Year's Day Rose Parade

Exclusive

Why Garcelle Beauvais Thinks Kathy Hilton Is a "Breakout Star"

Jimmy Hayes’ Widow Shares “Hardest Part” of Moving On After His Death

Trevor Noah Returning to Host the 2022 Grammy Awards

How Prince Harry Honored Princess Diana in Letter on World AIDS Day

You’ll Whoop It up Over This RHOC Gift Guide