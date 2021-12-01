See Inside a Nutty $16.6 Million Fruitcake Fraud Embezzlement Scheme With True Crime Documentary

Watch : "Fruitcake Fraud" Dives Into $17 Million Embezzlement

What's fruitcake without a few nuts?

An exclusive sneak peek at Discovery+'s documentary Fruitcake Fraud, premiering today, Wednesday, Dec. 1, helps ring in our favorite time of year with a true crime Christmas story, courtesy of an FBI case that truly takes the cake.

Corsicana, Texas is home to the prestigious Collin Street Bakery, known for being the "Dom Perignon of fruitcake," as owner Bob McNutt boasts in the trailer. Yet the small town bakery was rocked after a $16.6 million embezzlement scheme led by accountant Sandy Jenkins and his wife Kay Jenkins.

"I think he got in a scheme that was way above him, way bigger than him," a commentator explains about the accountant in an exclusive clip.

According to another town member, "Sandy's embezzlement scheme started gradually, where he showed up with a nice watch and then he bought himself a nice car." The Jenkinses also went on lavish trips and even applied for a mortgage to purchase a Santa Fe vacation home.