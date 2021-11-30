E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Watch New Housewife Dr. Jen Armstrong Make Her RHOC Debut With Some Botox Injections

It's not The Real Housewives of Orange County without a little SoCal surgery! Newest Housewife Dr. Jen Armstrong consults Gina Kirschenheiter with a facial refresh in a hilarious sneak peek.

Watch: Heather Dubrow Accuses "RHOC" Newbie of Gifting Daughter Porn

You know what they say: Keep your friends close, and plastic surgery pals closer. 

During this exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premiere, airing tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 1, new Housewife Dr. Jen Armstrong gives co-stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter a mini makeover. 

"This is my sexy nurse outfit. Do you like it?" Dr. Jen jokes as she enters the consultation room, where Emily and Gina are sharing an exam chair. 

"Turn me into that!" Gina quips. 

The Bravo-lebrity first crossed paths with Jen at last season's vow renewal in 2020. 

"Dr. Jen came up to me. She was super friendly," Gina explained in a confessional. "She told me she was a doctor. She offered me if I wanted to come in and get some services done. So now I'm like a year later cashing in that credit." 

While at Jen's office, Gina lifts up her shirt to show off her torso. "This is like wine and cheese, so I want you to just zap it out," she teases.  

photos
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Cast Photos

In the meantime, Jen offers Gina a "little dab" on her chin. 

"I trust you but I'm scared that I'm going to look weird," Gina worries. 

Ultimately she follows Jen's advice for a little Botox tweak. 

"Jen is the full package. She is educated, she works full-time, she is a mom," Gina gushes. "And she's doing it all in stilettos. I mean, it's impressive!" 

Watch the hilarious clip above!

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes anytime on Peacock

Scroll down to see the RHOC season 16 cast photos.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Heather Dubrow

Heather is back living the dream in her 22,000 square foot home in Crystal Cove with her husband Terry and four children. Their kids are starting to look at colleges and find their own voices, especially Max who recently wrote a book for parents about teenage sexuality. After many years, Heather and Shannon reunite and instantly find themselves at odds over loyalty and betrayal. Heather also introduces a friend of hers to the group only to find out a shocking truth behind who she really is.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina is looking to the future and works to launch her own skincare business. With her boyfriend Travis' unflinching support, Gina continues to co-parent her three children with her ex-husband Matt. Still close to her bestie Emily, Gina becomes fast friends with fellow New Yorker Heather and the two take a trip to the Big Apple. As Gina puts her hardships behind her and her self-esteem grows, the ladies wonder if she is just confident or too arrogant.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Emily Simpson

Emily returns with a renewed look after a couple plastic surgeries – a new jawline and bustline. With Shane busy working after finally passing the bar, Emily finds herself with more time on her hands to dedicate to her daughter Annabelle's upcoming Mormon baptism and to helping wrongly convicted individuals in the justice system. Forever inquisitive, Emily often inserts herself in the middle of conflicts but is also accused of being an instigator when she asks Noella about her looming divorce.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Shannon Beador

Convinced that it's never too late to have fun and find true happiness, Shannon's business is on the rise and her relationship with John is thriving. Shannon questions who her true friends are in the group, after she finds herself in hot water with Heather, leading to issues of trust with Gina and Emily. And with her oldest daughter away at school and the twins prepping for college, she is starting to fear her looming empty nest.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Jen Armstrong

After meeting Gina and Emily last year, aesthetic MD, Dr. Jen Armstrong immediately integrates into the group by performing cosmetic procedures on the ladies. Emotionally guarded at first, Jen develops a quick bond with Heather but has trouble making a real connection with Noella. Married to her husband Ryne, she is a proud mother to three children. She embodies the alpha female persona as she runs her own practice, provides for her family and helps her mom prepare for a move to the OC. Dr. Jen has always been an overachiever and is now launching a division of her practice that specializes in a unique magnetic brain treatment.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Noella Bergener

Noella Bergener's world is turned upside down when her husband unexpectedly files for divorce. Her lavish lifestyle gets ripped out from underneath her as the divorce poses questions about her financial future while she cares for her children. While her shocking predicament makes the others question what is really going on, Noella finds solace in her friendship with a sympathetic Shannon. With news of a recent death in her family, Noella finds her emotions, patience, and friendships tested, but that doesn't keep her from doubling down and speaking her mind even when it results in a fiery backlash.

