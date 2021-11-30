Rihanna Can Take a Bow After Being Named National Hero of Barbados

Watch : Rihanna's Butt Cleavage, Taylor's Fans & Chanel Twerks

Introducing The Right Honorable Robyn Rihanna Fenty.



The 33-year-old multi-faceted singer was bestowed with the honor of becoming the National Hero of Barbados on Monday, Nov. 29, adding yet another title to her already incredibly hefty résumé. In a ceremony held by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Rihanna was officially given the honor while wearing a Bottega Veneta orange silk dress, paired with strappy heels.



The event, marking the country's split from the United Kingdom to become its own republic, took place in the singer's hometown of Bridgetown.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people," Prime Minister Mottley said to the singer at the ceremony, "we, therefore, present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty."

Referencing her chart-topping hit, "Diamonds," Mottley continued, "May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go."