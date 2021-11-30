Tyler Cameron Reacts to Ex Hannah Brown Being “Deeply Hurt” By His Romance With Gigi Hadid

Watch : Tyler Cameron's Advice to Dale Moss After Claire Breakup

Tyler Cameron is ready to talk about those Hannah Brown headlines.

The former Bachelorette contestant appeared on The Bellas Podcast on Monday, Nov. 29, and expressed his feelings about Hannah's revelation in her book that she was "deeply hurt" when she saw pictures of Tyler out with Gigi Hadid in 2019—days after they reconnected. "I said to Tyler, ‘I'd date Gigi Hadid too if I could. I get it,'" she told People magazine. "But it was not the way I wish it was handled." When it came down to discussing the headline—Nikki Bella put the model in the hot seat.

"So obviously there was a recent headline with Hannah Brown. She came out with a book right and mentioned how she's so heartbroken over rejection," the WWE star said. Brie Bella clarified her twin's statement, "Pretty much boo just put it that Tyler Cameron rejected me and the whole world goes ‘yeah, no s--t,' is what happened."