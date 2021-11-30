Tyler Cameron Reacts to Ex Hannah Brown Being “Deeply Hurt” By His Romance With Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron is ready to talk about those Hannah Brown headlines.
The former Bachelorette contestant appeared on The Bellas Podcast on Monday, Nov. 29, and expressed his feelings about Hannah's revelation in her book that she was "deeply hurt" when she saw pictures of Tyler out with Gigi Hadid in 2019—days after they reconnected. "I said to Tyler, ‘I'd date Gigi Hadid too if I could. I get it,'" she told People magazine. "But it was not the way I wish it was handled." When it came down to discussing the headline—Nikki Bella put the model in the hot seat.
"So obviously there was a recent headline with Hannah Brown. She came out with a book right and mentioned how she's so heartbroken over rejection," the WWE star said. Brie Bella clarified her twin's statement, "Pretty much boo just put it that Tyler Cameron rejected me and the whole world goes ‘yeah, no s--t,' is what happened."
Nikki then mentioned the text messages that Hannah released, and that's when Tyler cheekily noted, "I have receipts too."
"First of all, you're going to see the level of respect we have for each other," the model said. "The way I talk about her in my book showed nothing but love. We'll see how she talks about me in her book."
Tyler, who is the author of You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, understands that Hannah is going to put herself out there to push her book. And he supports it.
"I hope she's happy, I hope she's successful. You know, she's writing a book, she's got to sell books. She's got to make headlines. Sell them books."
In Hannah's book, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and worst) Moments the Dancing With the Stars champion reflects on the moment she and Tyler began talking prior to the After the Final Rose ceremony when she realized that she was over Jed Wyatt.
Noting that the pair were talking prior to the tapping—although it was "nothing romantic" she was reliving their romance while watching her season of The Bachelorette and she was beginning to feel more drawn to him.
In the beginning of August, she wanted to have a "let's see what happens" date at her place. Hannah admits that things got "hot and heavy" before Tyler hit pause on the moment and they just went to sleep. The next morning, they were spotted by paparazzi after she walked him to his car.
Hannah revealed that he called her two days later, on Aug. 4, and wanted to talk about them being on the same page about them dating other people. She noted that she replied, "not particularly," and then woke up to the infamous paparazzi pics of Tyler out with Gigi Hadid. In that moment, her answer to his question was definitely no.
Tyler and Gigi's romance latest for about two months. The models split in October of 2019. Meanwhile, Hannah's found the hot to her "mess" with boyfriend, model Adam Woolard.