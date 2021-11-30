JoJo Siwa Holds Nothing Back About Her Dating Deal-Breakers and How She Copes With a Break Up

JoJo Siwa is pulling back the curtain when it comes to her love life.
The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star, who was in a relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew for nine months before they called it quits in October, opened up about how she's been dealing with heartbreak, her dating deal-breakers and more in an exclusive interview with E! News' The Rundown.
When asked how she coped with her and Kylie's split, JoJo kept it real, saying, "I don't know why I needed this, but I needed sympathy when I was going through my breakup and through heartbreak."
"I just needed validation that what I was feeling was real and validation that missing was real and validation that feeling empty inside and feeling like I lost something was real," she continued. "But that things were going to be OK was also real."
The 18-year-old social media sensation admitted that music also triggered certain emotions after her relationship ended.
JoJo recalled a time when she broke down in tears with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Jenna Johnson.
"One day, Jenna played 'All I Ask' [by Adele] on the car ride home from getting a spray tan," JoJo shared, "and I was sobbing because it was practically how my relationship ended."
Although the Dance Moms alum didn't reveal if she plans on being single for a while, her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, chimed in on the qualities she hopes her daughter's future partner has.
"I need JoJo's partner to know who Joe is and not try to change her and not try to take away what she's done," Jessalynn said. "I need them to just embrace it and live their best life with JoJo."
The reality TV star agreed with her mom and also revealed what her dating deal-breakers are. Hint: It's "small things."
"You must not think drinking milk is weird because I like milk," JoJo noted. "You must not think ranch is gross because I like ranch. Pickles. We love Pickles, mushrooms."
She added, "I hate lipstick, but what I realize is that depending on the person, I don't think I would mind lipstick. I don't think I would."
JoJo also expressed that when it comes to watching a movie with her significant other, she's not one to decide on the film. But here's the kicker: "Neither are you," she shared. "It's a mutually agreed-upon decision."
As for why that's a deal-breaker? The teen explained, "One time I was in a relationship, this was my first boyfriend, we sat there, not cuddling, just sat there and watched the movie. And the movie was Avatar, which is four hours long. Never again will I watch a movie that somebody else wants to watch. This is four hours of my life. What could I be doing right now? So many things."
Despite her rule, JoJo admitted her "dream" date is to "cuddle and watch a movie."
"This is all I need," she said. "If you wanna give me a back scratch...marry me, that's all I want. I don't need a lot of things...I am wholesome. I am pure and I like that and I want to stay that way."
She continued, "I believe that things need to be waited until you are old and you are mature and you understand things better...I like to be young and fun, and have a great time, but also have a safe time and not do things that 18-year-olds are not supposed to do."
For more of this interview, check out The Rundown on Snapchat. Plus, take a closer look inside JoJo's life on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, which is now streaming on Peacock.