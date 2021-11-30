E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ansel Elgort and Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Prove They're Still Going Strong With Rare Red Carpet Event

Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, attended the New York City premiere of West Side Story, marking their first red carpet appearance in nearly two years.

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan are enjoying a night out on the town.

The high school sweethearts attended the New York City premiere for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story on Monday, Nov. 29. For the special occasion, the 25-year-old ballerina wore a dazzling, gold, strapless gown, while the 27-year-old actor sported a classic black tuxedo. 

The West Side Story premiere is the first time the couple has walked a red carpet together since the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in January 2020.

While Ansel and Violetta went for decidedly more traditional looks on Monday, their Golden Globes ensembles were the talk of the town at the time. The Goldfinch actor pulled up to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a navy blue, velvet tuxedo and painted his eyes in a shimmering blue eyeshadow. As for Violetta, she dressed in a black gown that featured a large chain as one of the dress' straps.

Six months after the award show, Ansel largely stepped out of the public eye after he was accused of sexual misconduct. A Twitter user named Gabby said he sexually assaulted her in 2014, when she was 17 years old. He denied the accusations in a statement shared to social media, writing, "I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her depiction of events is simply not what happened."

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

"I have never and would never assault anyone. What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship," he continued, in part. "Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well."

Following his statement, Ansel went on to travel to Japan to film the HBO Max series Tokyo Vice, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform in early 2022, according to Variety

His first public appearance since the accusation took place in September 2021, when he supported his father, fashion photographer Arthur Elgort, as he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards.

