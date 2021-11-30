Jim Bob Duggar Testifies How He "Tried to Handle Things" After Son Josh "Confessed" to Touching Girls

Watch : Josh Duggar's Hearing Reveals Graphic New Allegations in Court

Jim Bob Duggar is speaking out ahead of his son Josh's child pornography trial.

On Monday, Nov. 29, the former TLC star and Arkansas State Senate hopeful, 56, took the stand during an evidentiary hearing to determine if he and family friend Bobye Holt could testify in front of a jury during in Josh's upcoming trial, E! News confirms.

Josh is currently facing one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Jim Bob was subpoenaed by the prosecution to speak about his eldest child's molestation controversy in 2015, when In Touch Weekly published a police report from 2006 that alleged a then-teenage Josh had inappropriately touched five underage girls while they slept.

When asked about the police report during his testimony on Monday, Jim Bob said "I can't remember" and called it "tabloid information," according to People.