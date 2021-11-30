E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith Crowned Miss USA 2021

51 contestants competed for the title of Miss USA at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Nov. 29 but only one could take home the crown.

The winner of the 2021 Miss USA pageant has officially been crowned.

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith took home the title during the Nov. 29 competition at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Okla. Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel was named the runner-up, followed by Miss Florida Ashley Carino and Miss Illinois Sydni Bennett.

After receiving the honor, Smith received the Mouawad Miss USA Power of Positivity Crown. According to the jeweler, the crown is crafted in 18-karat gold and set with white diamonds, featuring motifs of petals, leaves and vines. It also includes rubies, blue tanzanite gemstones, and blue sapphires. The jewel tones and star motifs throughout the design, the company notes, give a nod to the United States flag.

Smith, who is a journalist at WHAS11 News in Louisville, succeeds Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch. This December, Smith will compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel. Andrea Meza currently holds the title of Miss Universe.

Miss USA 2021: Swimsuit Competition

Miss Kentucky was one of 51 contestants to take part in the 2021 Miss USA competition. Miss Nevada Kataluna Enriquez made history as the first openly transgender woman to compete in the pageant.

Zuri Hall hosted the event with Patrick TaAlton Mason, Chloe Flower, Haley Kalil, Natalia Barulich, Oliver Trevena, Sophie Elgort and Ty Hunter served on the judging panel. Ja Rule also took the stage to perform. The event featured multiple categories, including private interview, swimsuit, evening gown and onstage question.

This year marked the 70th anniversary of the Miss USA competition. The event comes two days after the 2021 Miss Teen USA pageant, which Miss Florida Breanna Myles won.

See their swimsuit competition below.

Miss Alabama

Alex Flanigan

Miss Alaska

Madison Edwards

Miss Arizona

Cassidy Jo Jacks

Miss Arkansas

Stephanie Barber

Miss California

Sabrina Lewis

Miss Colorado

Olivia Lorenzo

Miss Connecticut

Amanda Torchia

Miss Delaware

Drew Sanclemente

Miss District of Columbia

Sasha Perea

Miss Florida

Ashley Bareto

Miss Georgia

Cora Griffen

Miss Hawaii

Allison Chu

Miss Idaho

Katarina Schweitzer

Miss Illinois

Sydni Bennett

Miss Indiana

A'Niyah Birdsong

Miss Iowa

Katie Wadman

Miss Kansas

Gracie Hunt

Miss Kentucky

Elle Smith

Miss Louisiana

Tanya Crowe

Miss Maine

VeronicaIris Bates

Miss Maryland

Layilah Nasser

Miss Massachusetts

Sarah de Souza

Miss Michigan

Taylor Hale

Miss Minnesota

Katarina Spasojevic

Miss Mississippi

Bailey Anderson

Miss Missouri

Joye Forrest

Miss Montana

Jami Forseth

Miss Nebraska

Erika Etzelmiller

Miss Nevada

Kataluna Enriquez

Miss New Hampshire

Taylor Fogg

