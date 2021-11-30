Midge Is Ready to Be a Headliner in First Teaser for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Here comes Mrs. Maisel.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Prime Video dropped the first teaser for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which premieres Feb. 18. What can fans expect from the new season? Well, according to the new footage, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is ready to take her career to the next level, even though she's still facing consequences from her fallout with Shy Baldwin.
After Susie (Alex Borstein) assures Midge that they can put the past controversy behind them, the outspoken comedienne makes a bold declaration: "No more opening act gigs."
Unsurprisingly, Susie does not react well to this demand, but an unbothered Midge doesn't care, as she states, "I will only do gigs where I say what I want. That's what Lenny would do."
Susie tries to remind her client she isn't Lenny Bruce and that this is "not how the business works." Midge doubles down by instructing her manager to make her a headliner, and adds, "Let's change the business."
This unapologetic demeanor seems to be Midge's vibe for most of season four, as she's seen attacking a taxi cab, being dragged off stage, knocking over a waiter's tray and literally doing a mic drop. Could this be Midge's most epic season yet? We're betting on it.
"It's 1960 and change is in the air," Prime Video's description further teased. "Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft—and the places it takes her—creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her."
In addition to returning Maisel stars Brosnahan, Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron and Luke Kirby, season four will feature guest appearances by Kelly Bishop, Milo Ventimiglia, John Waters and Jason Alexander.
For a peek at the new season, watch the teaser above.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season four premieres Friday, Feb. 18 on Prime Video.