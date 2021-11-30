Midge Is Ready to Be a Headliner in First Teaser for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

Watch : Alex Borstein & Jane Lynch Spitball Plots for "Mrs. Maisel" Season 4

Here comes Mrs. Maisel.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Prime Video dropped the first teaser for season four of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which premieres Feb. 18. What can fans expect from the new season? Well, according to the new footage, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is ready to take her career to the next level, even though she's still facing consequences from her fallout with Shy Baldwin.

After Susie (Alex Borstein) assures Midge that they can put the past controversy behind them, the outspoken comedienne makes a bold declaration: "No more opening act gigs."

Unsurprisingly, Susie does not react well to this demand, but an unbothered Midge doesn't care, as she states, "I will only do gigs where I say what I want. That's what Lenny would do."

Susie tries to remind her client she isn't Lenny Bruce and that this is "not how the business works." Midge doubles down by instructing her manager to make her a headliner, and adds, "Let's change the business."