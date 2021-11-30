Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Step Out for Dinner Amid Marital Troubles

backgrid

According to the source, the couple has been "trying to work it out for years for the sake of the kids but they truly do not get along."

"They have been sleeping in different rooms for months and haven't considered themselves to be 'married' for a while now," the insider added. "Tori's ready for a fresh new start but is trying to be strategic about it."

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Tori posted a family photo on Instagram that caught the attention of her followers after Dean was noticeably missing from the group. Moreover, she also shared her family's personalized stockings, but Dean's was nowhere to be seen.

"Happy Holiday...," she captioned her message on Nov. 20. "With love, from our farm to your family home! xoxo, Tori & family."

The mom of five responded to fans questioning her husband's absence, writing, "Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada."

Tori and Dean's manager confirmed to E! News that the actor was shooting My Fake Boyfriend, a romantic comedy also starring Keiynan Lonsdale, Sarah Hyland and Dylan Sprouse.