Singer Ari Lennox Arrested in Amsterdam After Saying She Was Racially Profiled

American R&B singer Ari Lennox was arrested in Amsterdam over a "racial profiling" incident, she tweeted on Monday, Nov. 29.

Lennox, who is signed to J. Cole's record label Dreamville, shared on social media that she'd had a run-in with authorities in the Netherlands. "I'm being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me," she tweeted. "F--k Amsterdam security. They hate black people."

The "Shea Butter Baby" artist (real name Courtney Shanade Salter) also wrote, "I just want to go home. I'll never leave my house again."

Dutch authorities at Schipol airport confirmed to ABC that Lennox was arrested for allegedly "disturbing public order in combination with being under [the] influence of alcohol," according to journalist Anastasia Elyse Williams. Per ABC, Lennox was arrested for also allegedly making threats against airline staff and airport security and was still in custody as of Monday evening.

"Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn't calm down," police spokesman Robert van Kapel told Reuters. "That's why she had to be taken into custody." He confirmed that she was being held due to alleged aggressive behavior toward an official and public drunkenness.