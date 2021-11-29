Outer Banks Co-Stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline Reunite Weeks After Breakup News

Watch : Chase & Maddie Tell Why "Outer Banks" Is Binge-Worthy

Even though they've split, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are still out to have a good time.

The Outer Banks co-stars, who play lovers John B and Sarah Cameron on the hit Netflix series, proved that they're friendly exes over Thanksgiving weekend when they were spotted spending time together in Atlanta. While the sighting is sure to spark reconciliation speculation, a source tells E! News that Chase and Madelyn "are just friends."

In a Nov. 27 Instagram post geotagged at The Hideaway, the former couple were seen happily posing for a photo with a fan. Instagram user Leonard Cole wrote in the caption, "Just ran into my favorite OBX couple … John B and Sarah (Maddie and Chase) Thanks for makin my night! So cool!"

Chase, 29, was bundled up in a graphic T-shirt, plaid top, black jacket and yellow beanie. Meanwhile, Madelyn, 23, opted to keep things casual with a dark coat and blue jeans.