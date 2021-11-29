Yes! 2021 Has Given Us a New Peanuts Holiday Special

Maybe 2021 wasn't so bad after all! Before the calendar year flips to 2022, the Peanuts gang will be gracing us with a new holiday special just in time for the new year.
On Monday, Nov. 29, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for its upcoming Peanuts special, For Auld Lang Syne, which premieres Dec. 10. Much like its predecessors A Charlie Brown Christmas and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, the new special follows the beloved animated characters as they celebrate a major holiday.
However, instead of Charlie Brown, it's Lucy stepping into the spotlight, as the just-released trailer shows her trying to plan the perfect New Year's Eve party. As Linus details in the footage below, Lucy's end-of-year mission comes about after being snubbed by their grandmother on Christmas.
Lucy goes on to tell herself in a mirror, "You are lovable. And I know just how to prove it!"
Determined to pull off the perfect New Year's Eve celebration, Lucy instructs her friends to dress up, be on time and have good manners. Linus, who has been tapped as Lucy's assistant, asks himself, "What did I just get myself into?"
What Lucy forgets? High jinks always happen when the Peanuts are involved. And the New Year's Eve special will be no exception judging by the chaos in the trailer alone. We're talking a chaotic talent show, disastrous decorations and so much more.
Instead of doling out advice for five cents, Lucy finds herself in need of support. So she turns to Charlie Brown and asks, "How do you manage to keep going when life gets you down?"
His answer? "No matter how bad things may seem, I can always rely on my friends."
Aww, you're a good friend, Charlie Brown. For Auld Lang Syne marks Peanuts' first holiday special in nearly 20 years, as the last one, I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown, aired on ABC in December 2003.
For a peek at the new Peanuts holiday special, watch the trailer above.
For Auld Lang Syne premieres Dec. 10 on Apple TV+.