What Does Keira Knightley Think Happens With Her Character at the End of Love Actually

It was the love letter read around the world.

The 2003 holiday classic Love Actually raised the bar for romantic gestures. In one iconic scene, Mark (Andrew Lincoln) shows up at the home of his best friend, Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor), and Peter's wife, Juliet (Keira Knightley). Through a series of posters, he silently professes his love for Juliet from just outside the front door, cementing the film's place as one of the top rom-coms in cinematic history.

The moment ends with a sweet, seemingly innocent kiss, but some fans have imagined Mark and Juliet together after the credits rolled.

So what does Keira think happened to her character when she went back inside to her husband?

Though the Pirates of the Caribbean star admits she doesn't play the scene on rerun during the holiday season like Love Actually film buffs, she does know for sure what the happy ending was between Juliet and her true Romeo.