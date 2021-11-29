See Zendaya, Tom Holland and More Stars Turn Heads at the 2021 Ballon d'Or Ceremony

Watch : Tom Holland Felt "Robbed" of Privacy After Zendaya Kiss Photo

From soccer goals to red carpet goals!

The best football players in the world and A-list stars stepped out in style to celebrate the 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which kicked off on a high note at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Nov. 29.

The annual event, organized by France Football, celebrates the best men and women's football players with voting cast by journalists from around the world.

Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland dressed to impress for the special occasion, with the Euphoria actress wearing a body-hugging black dress with an open back that featured a silver spinelike accessory. As for Tom? The Spider-Man actor let his girlfriend steal the spotlight as he opted for a classic black-and-white tuxedo.

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas, who won the Ballon d'Or Féminin Award, dazzled in a black sequined gown with a plunging keyhole cutout and puffed sleeves. And fashion designer Julien Fournié turned the red carpet into a runway by dramatically draping his blue cape over his suit.