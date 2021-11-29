Nicky Hilton's Holiday Gift Guide Includes Picks For The Whole Family

We interviewed Nicky Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Nicky's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
By now, Nicky Hilton is an expert holiday gift shopper. She has a big family to shop for and if she can't find the perfect present, Nicky can just design it herself. She has collaborated with French Sole to create her own collection of shoes, which includes a super soft, shearling flats that are oh-so-perfect for the holidays. She designed a stocking for all the cat lovers, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Animal Haven.
Of course, Nicky included both of those items in her 2021 holiday gift guide. Plus, she has picks for her mom Kathy Hilton, sister Paris Hilton, and her two daughters, Lily-Grace and Teddy. And for anyone with a long list of people to buy presents for, Nicky included plenty of budget-friendly gifts too. Keep on scrolling for her holiday gift selections and shopping insights.
Nicky Hilton x French Sole Teddy Beige Suede-Sherling
"I'm obsessed with Teddy coats, so I had to make a matching loafer for my latest collection with French Sole. They're so cute and cozy and I can't wait to gift them to friends this year," Nicky told E! News.
Cat's Meow by Nicky Hilton Stocking
Nicky said, "For the holidays I've created a set of festive mini stockings that will benefit the Animal Haven Shelter, which helps to find homes for abandoned cats and dogs throughout the Tri-State are of New York. All of the stockings are hand stitched by single moms in Haiti. I just had to include a cat stocking in the collection for my fellow cat lovers!"
E!: We are all trying to channel our inner Kathy Hilton these days. What's your favorite product recommendation from your mom?
NH: My mom LOVES Christmas, so any additions to her Christmas decorations is always a good idea. Or if you really want to channel her, get yourself a great Christmas sweater. She would love it.
Christmas Time In The City Dessert Plate
Nicky shared, "My mother is obsessed with Christmas and she loves to travel, so these dishes showing Christmas in different cities would be perfect for her. It's just so cute and festive."
These dishes are available in Los Angeles and New York City themes. There are even some matching mugs if you want to get super festive.
Snow Day Pillow
This is another gift that Nicky thinks her mom Kathy would love. Adding a holiday pillow is the perfect seasonal upgrade to your favorite couch, bed, or chair.
Christmas Cheer Glass
This Christmas Cheer Glass is another one that Nicky thinks her mom Kathy would enjoy. This glass is festive, incredibly detailed, and most importantly, dishwasher-safe, which is so needed for anyone who hosts a lot.
Smith's Rosebud Salve
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
NH: This is my favorite lip balm, I've been using this one for years. I like the smell and it's not sticky. It'd make the perfect stocking stuffer!
This lip balm has 72.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, 4.300+ five-star Amazon reviews, and 400+ five-star Ulta reviews.
Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
NH: I always enjoy having pretty candles burning in my home and they're a great go-to gift!
The iconic Capri Blue-scented candle has 6,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Mindfold Relaxation and Blackout Sleeping Mask, Total Darkness with Your Eyes Open
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
NH: I love sleeping with an eye mask, this one has great cushioning and no light comes in.
This eye mask has 1,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Enchanted Home Pet Ultra Plush Snuggle Bed in Light Pink
E!: What's a gift you'd get for your sister Paris Hilton?
NH: As everyone knows, Paris LOVES her animal children and this pink princess dog bed is so Paris.
E!: You and your husband have celebrated many holidays together, do you have any tips on how to keep gift giving fresh and thoughtful throughout the years?
NH: Pay attention to what your partner really needs. Practical gifts that fill a need in your life are great and it makes a person feel as though you are paying attention to them in daily life. Then get at least one thing that is special—cute earrings, charms, whatever they love but don't necessarily need. This makes a person feel the butterflies of being a person's "special someone."
E!: Your daughters are four and five years old. Do you have any gift recommendations for little girls around their age?
NH: These young ages are the years where kids are super easy to shop for. It's very easy to find out what they're interested in, Frozen, Paw Patrol, etc., and then have fun with it. That's my recommendation: have fun shopping for what they love because at this young age, they enjoy every gift in such a big way. This phase doesn't last forever, so enjoy these moments as much as possible.
Anna Costume for Kids– Frozen
Nicky emphasized, "Anything from Frozen is always a hit with my girls!"
