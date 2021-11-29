Nicky Hilton's Holiday Gift Guide Includes Picks For The Whole Family

We interviewed Nicky Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Nicky's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

By now, Nicky Hilton is an expert holiday gift shopper. She has a big family to shop for and if she can't find the perfect present, Nicky can just design it herself. She has collaborated with French Sole to create her own collection of shoes, which includes a super soft, shearling flats that are oh-so-perfect for the holidays. She designed a stocking for all the cat lovers, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Animal Haven.

Of course, Nicky included both of those items in her 2021 holiday gift guide. Plus, she has picks for her mom Kathy Hilton, sister Paris Hilton, and her two daughters, Lily-Grace and Teddy. And for anyone with a long list of people to buy presents for, Nicky included plenty of budget-friendly gifts too. Keep on scrolling for her holiday gift selections and shopping insights.