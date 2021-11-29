Save Over $70 On This Minimalist Lamp That Offers Tons of Customization Options

This content was created by StackCommerce for E!. E! has affiliate relationships, so we get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Lighting is an important element in one's home, yet it's one of those things that we may not pay much attention to. The default fluorescent bulbs that come with your house or apartment may not be sufficient in giving ample lighting to make your place feel like a home or just make you feel good in general. Light plays a big part in influencing your mood, although you may not realize it. That's why a lot of people are much chippier in the summer and feel bluer than usual come wintertime.

Investing in good lighting is just as important as purchasing, say, a leather sofa. But if you're cramped for space or don't want your lighting to take up too much room, this Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is a great option. Made by Lamp Depot, this lamp is designed to save space by fitting into the corner of your room, whether it's a living room, dining room, bedroom, guest room or office. For a limited time, it's on sale for an extra 20% off this Cyber Monday with StackSocial code CMSAVE20.