Mariah Carey's Biggest Dating Dealbreaker Is Peak Mariah Carey

Watch : Mariah Carey Talks Holidays & Dating Deal Breaker

It's the most wonderful time of the year—especially for Mariah Carey.

The undisputed queen of Christmas is kicking off her reign with an all-new holiday special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, and E! News' Daily Pop got the inside scoop on what's to come.

"It's such an exciting Christmas event," Mariah exclusively told E!'s Justin Sylvester of the Apple TV+ special set to feature Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

Together, the trio will perform their new single "Fall in Love at Christmas" for the first time ever.

"We had the best time working together," she added. "It's fun, it's festive, we're all just feeling the vibe of the spirit of Christmas. I really can't wait to share it with everybody."

If we had to guess, we'd say that Mariah's children—10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, who she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon—are equally excited for Christmas itself.