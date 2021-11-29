E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Mariah Carey's Biggest Dating Dealbreaker Is Peak Mariah Carey

It's the most wonderful time of the year—especially for Mariah Carey.

The undisputed queen of Christmas is kicking off her reign with an all-new holiday special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, and E! News' Daily Pop got the inside scoop on what's to come. 

"It's such an exciting Christmas event," Mariah exclusively told E!'s Justin Sylvester of the Apple TV+ special set to feature Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

Together, the trio will perform their new single "Fall in Love at Christmas" for the first time ever.

"We had the best time working together," she added. "It's fun, it's festive, we're all just feeling the vibe of the spirit of Christmas. I really can't wait to share it with everybody."

If we had to guess, we'd say that Mariah's children—10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, who she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon—are equally excited for Christmas itself.

"I feel like I've kind of spoiled them into, like, expecting too much but they don't," Mariah explained. "[I'm] actually very proud of them. They're just my favorite people."

And naturally, they all "have the best time at Christmas."

In the past, that wasn't always the case.

"There was a person in my life at one time—we won't say names—and they didn't love holidays," Mariah revealed. "And I was like, 'Well you're with the wrong person then, honey.'"

It's safe to say that an aversion to the holiday season is now indeed one of her dating dealbreakers. 

"You have to love Christmas," she added.

Good for her!

Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues premieres globally Friday, Dec. 3 on Apple TV+.

