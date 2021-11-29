Amanda Knox's Husband Defends His Wife After Italy Frees Meredith Kercher's Convicted Killer

Watch : Is Netflix's "Amanda Knox" Documentary Biased?

Christopher Robinson is defending his wife, Amanda Knox, from "cruel" comments.

On Nov. 23, an Italian judge released Rudy Guede, who was previously convicted of the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher.

Shortly after being freed from prison after completing 13 years of his 16-year sentence with time off for good behavior, Guede spoke out about the case that made headlines around the world.

In an interview with The Sun's Nick Pisa, Guede maintained his innocence while offering condolences to the Kercher family.

"The first thing I want to say is to the Kercher family and how sorry I am for their loss," Guede said. "I have written a letter to them in which I explain to them how sorry I am but it's too late to say sorry for not doing enough to save Meredith."

He added, "The court convicted me of being an accessory to murder purely because my DNA was there but the [legal] documents say others were there and that I did not inflict the fatal wounds."