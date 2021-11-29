Amanda Knox's Husband Defends His Wife After Italy Frees Meredith Kercher's Convicted Killer

Christopher Robinson is defending his wife, Amanda Knox, from "cruel" comments.
On Nov. 23, an Italian judge released Rudy Guede, who was previously convicted of the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher.
Shortly after being freed from prison after completing 13 years of his 16-year sentence with time off for good behavior, Guede spoke out about the case that made headlines around the world.
In an interview with The Sun's Nick Pisa, Guede maintained his innocence while offering condolences to the Kercher family.
"The first thing I want to say is to the Kercher family and how sorry I am for their loss," Guede said. "I have written a letter to them in which I explain to them how sorry I am but it's too late to say sorry for not doing enough to save Meredith."
He added, "The court convicted me of being an accessory to murder purely because my DNA was there but the [legal] documents say others were there and that I did not inflict the fatal wounds."
When asked if he was referring to Knox and her ex-lover Raffaele Sollecito, who were both cleared of murder after four years in jail, he said, "I don't want to say anything other than she should read the documents."
"As I told you, they say others were there and that I did not inflict the stab wounds," Guede said. "I know the truth and she knows the truth."
In response to the interview, Knox's husband took to Twitter and slammed Pisa and his interview subject.
"Leave it to @NickPisa, who made his career off of vilifying @AmandaKnox, to give a platform to and amplify the lies of Rudy Guede, who without a doubt killed Meredith Kercher," Robinson wrote on Twitter on Nov. 28. "This is cruel to Amanda as well as the Kercher family. All for a few clicks. Shame."
E! News has reached out to Pisa's employer The Sun for comment.
Knox and Sollecito were initially convicted of murder and spent four years in prison. They were later cleared of the murder charge in 2015. "She was moved because it's the end to her nightmare," Knox's lawyer, Carlo Dalla Vedova, said at the time. "This case has been an ugly page of Italian judicial history."
Guede was initially sentenced to 30 years in prison. The sentence was reduced to 16 years on appeal. His lawyer Fabrizio Ballarini told the New York Times that his client has always maintained his innocence.
Francesco Maresca, who represents the Kercher family, told the New York Times that Guede's reduced sentence was in line with Italian law. But perhaps "there's a moral consideration to be made, one of justice that, in the end, he served a relatively light sentence given the seriousness of the crime," he added.
"Mr. Guede did his time and so now, we put an end to this story," Maresca said.