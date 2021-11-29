Bradley Cooper Recalls "Insane" Moment He Was Held at Knifepoint in New York City

Watch : Bradley Cooper Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper is opening up about a harrowing experience on the New York City subway.

During the Nov. 29 episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the Licorice Pizza star revealed that he was once held at knifepoint while on his way to pick up his daughter, Lea, now 4, from her lessons.

According to Cooper, the scary incident occurred in October 2019, when he was riding the subway while listening to music on a pair of noise-canceling headphones.

"I used to walk around New York City all the time with these [headphones] on—this was pre-pandemic—I was on the subway [at] 11:45 to pick Lea downtown at Russian school and I got held up at knifepoint," he recalled. "It was pretty insane. I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city. My guard was down."

"I was all the way at the end of the subway," Cooper continued. "I felt somebody coming up. I thought, 'Oh, they want to take a photo or something.' As I turned, I'm up against the post like it's the French Connection or some s--t, and I turned. I looked down and I see a knife."