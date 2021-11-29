Tiffany Haddish and Common Break Up After One Year Together

Watch : How Tiffany Haddish Draws Inspiration From Herself

She's single!

Tiffany Haddish and Common have ended their relationship—after a year of dating, a source tells E! News. A source told People, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."

E! has reached out to Tiffany and Common's reps for comment. The news comes after the Girls' Trip star shared a flirty meme on Instagram on Nov. 28. "I want this type of action in my life," she wrote next to a video of a couple having a wild make out session. "Bring in the Acrobats #kissingChallenge somebody better start stretching. I saw this on @jaleelwhite story and couldn't stop laughing. But that is the kind of action we should all have."

Tiffany, 41, confirmed her relationship with the rapper in August 2020, during an appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast. "This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in," she said.