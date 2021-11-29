E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Tiffany Haddish and Common Break Up After One Year Together

Tiffany Haddish and Common have called it quits. The A-list couple, who confirmed their romance in August 2020, ended their relationship.

She's single!

Tiffany Haddish and Common have ended their relationship—after a year of dating, a source tells E! News. A source told People, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship." 

E! has reached out to Tiffany and Common's reps for comment. The news comes after the Girls' Trip star shared a flirty meme on Instagram on Nov. 28. "I want this type of action in my life," she wrote next to a video of a couple having a wild make out session. "Bring in the Acrobats #kissingChallenge somebody better start stretching. I saw this on @jaleelwhite story and couldn't stop laughing. But that is the kind of action we should all have." 

Tiffany, 41, confirmed her relationship with the rapper in August 2020, during an appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast. "This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in," she said.

"I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. Knowing that I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back—it seems like he does anyways—and I love it. I love him." 

In Nov. 2020, the Like A Boss actress shared details about the couple's relationship arrangement with Daily Pop. "You know, I might go over to his house a few nights a week and then I'm at my house," the actress told Justin Sylvester. "That's how I've been doing it."

She added, "Why? Because I believe that absence makes the heart grow fonder. Also, he not paying all my bills! So, I'm not finna be over there all the time."

