Boba Fett Refuses to Be Like Jabba the Hutt in Thrilling New Teaser

Tatooine is Boba Fett territory now.

Star Wars released a teaser for Disney+'s upcoming series, The Book of Boba Fett, on Monday Nov. 29, which is a spin-off of the streamer's hit The Mandalorian. The new Star Wars adventure, which was teased in a surprise end-credit scene in the season two finale of The Mandalorian, "finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the galaxy's underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate," according to the show's official description.

The short clip teases Boba's rescue and his surprising revival, after what seemed like a grim fate. "I am Boba Fett," the teaser opens. "Left for dead on the sands of Tatooine."

And it seems as though the bounty hunter is ready to shake things up on the desert planet, as he adds, "Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect."