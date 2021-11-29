E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Selling Sunset Cameo Is Leaving Fans Baffled

Modern Family Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson appearance on Netflix’s Selling Sunset leaves fans questioning a very interesting TV reunion. Find out why.

This is a different kind of modern-family reunion.

Season four of the Netflix hit Selling Sunset had a very special guest during Christine Quinn's baby shower in the second episode, and fans reacted fast. 

"Jesse Tyler Ferguson made an appearance at Christine's baby shower," one watcher tweeted. "He's either doing poorly post-Modern Family or he was just hella bored post-pandemic and craved ANY social interaction."

While comments on social media posts were mainly meant to be funny, they were also just full of natural curiosity about the seemingly random party guest who walked through the background of the happy event.

"Why was Jesse Tyler Ferguson invited to Christine's baby shower?" simply asked one Twitter user.

The unexpected sighting at the jungle-themed event was filmed back in May according to PEOPLE, who shot photos of Jessie with his husband, Justin Mikita, during their friendly stop at Christine and Christian Richard's shower.

While the episode had fans scratching their heads, Jesse seemed to be amused by the comments on social media. "I just did a quick search of my name on Twitter & I'm LOLing at the unanimous confusion about this. I'm doing great & staying busy post MF but thank you for checking in on me!" he tweeted. 

The episode also featured special guests including the Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta and Selling Sunset costars Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Back in March, news broke that Selling Sunset has been renewed through season five. Until the new listings are out, enjoy all the drama of season four on Netflix now. 

