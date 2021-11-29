Harry Connick Jr. Jokes About Being "Seduced" By Taraji P. Henson's Annie Live! Character

Get ready to witness a sexy hard knock encounter.
The cast of NBC's live holiday musical event Annie Live! exclusively dished about their on-stage chemistry during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 29. And let's just say that Taraji P. Henson and Harry Connick Jr. had the most fun acting out a playful seduction scene while in their respective characters as orphanage villain Miss Hannigan and the iconic "Daddy" Warbucks.
"Taraji P. Hannigan is seductive as Taraji. She's such a powerful presence in the most wonderful way," Connick Jr. said with a laugh of working on the live musical, premiering Thursday, Dec. 2. "Being seduced by Miss Hannigan maybe isn't quite as pleasant as being seduced— potentially—by Taraji P. Henson but she's so good at it, I think people are going to love it."
Connick Jr.'s Tony Award-winning singing chops also proved to be a tiny bit intimidating to Empire star Henson.
"If I had to be Taraji, I would probably pass out or clam up," she joked about singing alongside Connick Jr. "But because I'm Miss Hannigan and she's so zany. It's literally the most fun I've had in a long time, and I've been doing this for a while."
Newcomer Celina Smith also makes a splash in the titular role of Annie.
"I'm hoping to get to sprinkle a little bit of my personality in there," Smith promised. "I'm hoping to mix a little of my TV acting, my musical acting in there too."
Watch the full interview above to hear more from the star-studded ensemble cast, including Megan Hilty's take on the upcoming Wicked movie with Ariana Grande!
Annie Live! will air this Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)