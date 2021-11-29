Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Shares What's in Her Bag

We interviewed Mary Fitzgerald because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown may be from a brand Mary is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're selling houses or dealing with drama on a hit Netflix reality series, confidence is key. No one knows that better than Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald. In honor of the new season of Selling Sunset out on Netflix now, the realtor talked to E! about what makes her feel confident and the beauty products she uses to achieve her perfect glow.

"To feel my best self, I always put a little bit of colored lip gloss on," Mary shared with E!. "It is the perfect boost of confidence and makes me feel just a little bit more put together—even when I'm totally not. Pick your favorite bold shade and just go for it!"

In addition to lip gloss, Mary's go-to beauty products also include a Lancôme foundation that leaves her skin hydrated and glowy, an affordable everyday liquid lipstick that "lasts forever," and a travel-size bronzing mousse that gives her an extra bit of glow whenever she needs it.

Read on to see what other must-have beauty products Mary is carrying in her bag. Be sure to catch her and all your other favorite realtors on the new season of Selling Sunset out on Netflix now.