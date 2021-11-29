E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Friends Zoë Kravitz and Chris Pine Reunite Over Dinner in LA

Zoë Kravitz and rumored ex Chris Pine enjoyed each other's company during a post-Thanksgiving dinner date in Los Angeles. See the pictures here.

By Tionah Lee Nov 29, 2021 7:13 PMTags
Channing TatumChris PineZoë KravitzCelebrities
Watch: Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum Cozy Up in NYC

Zoë Kravitz and Chris Pine had a special outing.

The High Fidelity star and the Wonder Woman actor were spotted on Nov 27, for a post-Thanksgiving sushi night at Los Angeles hot spot Sushi Park. Zoë, 32, and Chris, 41, kept things friendly as they shared a hug outside of the restaurant. Making their outing even cuter, the pair rocked almost identical brown suede jackets. Adding her signature style, Zoë rocked a blue beanie that allowed her braids to flow from under the cap.

Zoë and Chris sparked romance rumors after the 2010 Met Gala. In the years that followed, the relationship rumors continued as they duo were spotted together at London Fashion Week. Still, neither one confirmed their romance at the time.

Chris did confirm that he was as supportive as ever, attending Zoë's 2019 nuptials to Karl Glusman.

The Big Little Lies actress, who ended her marriage in January, is currently in a relationship with Channing Tatum. The duo was spotted in October, showing off some PDA while walking around NYC—subtly confirming their romance. 

photos
Zoe Kravitz's Best Looks

Earlier this month, the actress shared a picture of their couple's Halloween costume, marking the first time she posted the actor to her social media. The Magic Mike star and Zoë met on the set of her upcoming film directorial debut, Pussy Island.

TheImageDirect.com

The romance, which Zoë and Channing have yet to officially confirm, has been filled with fun iced-coffee dates and sweet bike rides. In August, a source told E! News, "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun." 

Trending Stories

1

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

2

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

3

Miley Cyrus Calls For New Holiday On Anniversary of Bong Video

TheImageDirect.com

The source added, "Zoë and Channing are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more." In September, the Magic Mike XXL star shared the first picture of the duo alongside friends at the Met Gala on his Instagram.  

Trending Stories

1

Why Mandy Moore Is Telling Paparazzi to “Kindly F--k Off”

2

John Travolta Praises "Amazing" Daughter Ella's Singing Skills

3

Miley Cyrus Calls For New Holiday On Anniversary of Bong Video

4

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Give Tourist the Surprise of His Life

5

See Ice-T and Coco's Daughter Chanel Teach Her Grandma How to Twerk

Latest News

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More Mourn the Death of Virgil Abloh

Save $70+ On This Minimalist Lamp That Offers Tons of Custom Options

Exclusive

Mariah Carey's Biggest Dating Deal-Breaker Is Peak Mariah Carey

Amanda Knox's Husband Speaks After Meredith Kercher's Killer Is Freed

Bradley Cooper Recalls "Insane" Moment He Was Held at Knifepoint

Tiffany Haddish and Common Break Up After One Year Together

Christy Giles’ Friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Dead at 27