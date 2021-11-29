Why Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Haven't Gotten Married Yet

Watch : Bella Twins Share Wedding Details & Talk Family Time

Still waiting to walk down the aisle.

Nikki Bella previously shared her Thanksgiving 2021 plans for her wedding to longtime love Artem Chigvintsev during the season finale of Total Bellas in Jan. 2021, but now that the holiday date has passed, Nikki revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Nov. 29 why she is waiting to tie the knot.

"It's so funny because I always picked Thanksgiving because we're in the entertainment industry," Nikki explained. "I'm like, 'OK, Dancing With the Stars is done, in Hollywood, no one ever works Thanksgiving weekend.' And for Artem, he's just mainly like, 'I just want my parents there.'"

Nikki shared in June that wedding planning amid the pandemic made her feel "a little overwhelmed," especially while juggling a move and raising sixteen-month-old son Matteo.

Now, Nikki noted, "Once we know his parents can get visas, we'll plan our date."

The WWE champion first fell for Artem in 2019 after being partnered together on season 25 of DWTS. The couple got engaged just months later in November 2019, and welcomed son Matteo in July 2020.