Scott Evans Breaks Down the Game Show Made for Shopaholics

Shopaholics, you need to be watching America's Big Deal.
The first-of-its-kind game show allows entrepreneurs from across the U.S. to pitch and sell their products live on-air to those at home. We know what you're thinking: "Isn't that similar to Shark Tank?"
Not exactly. Take it from Access Hollywood anchor Scott Evans, who's hosting the USA Network series.
"The difference between Shark Tank and this show is we're not buying for ownership in your company, we're just wanting to take your company to the next level," he said during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 29. "So you sell to America in real time."
All viewers have to do to make a purchase is scan an on-screen code. Then, the person with the most sales wins the chance to strike a life-changing deal with one of the show's retail giants.
"It takes you to this store [and] you can buy everything," Scott added. "It's on its way to you before the episode is even over."
Once the funds have been tallied, the entrepreneur with the most sales wins the chance to strike a life-changing deal with one of the show's retail giants. Think Macys, Lowes, QVC and HSN—the latter of which is often associated with Joy Mangano, the real-life inventor who inspired the movie Joy and, most importantly, went on to create America's Big Deal.
"Jennifer Lawrence won the Golden Globe playing her in the movie!" Scott gushed. "She's doing all of the things."
Ultimately, the series aims to grant small businesses the same success Joy has seen throughout her career.
"The cool part about our show is it's not all about the products," Scott said. "You get to find yourself. You see yourself in these entrepreneurs. You see these people battling cancer, overcoming homelessness; I mean, all kinds of stories in the extreme and then also the everyday."
He continued, "Then you decide whether you like the product or not. Maybe you just want to support this person [or] you want to be a part of their success story because America then gets to be a part of granting the keys to the American dream to someone every week."
There's no denying how cool the products are, too. Scott admitted he's bought at least one invention every single episode!
Watch America's Big Deal for yourself every Thursday, live at 9 p.m. on USA Network.
(E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)