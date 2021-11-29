Hayden Panettiere Keeps Daughter Kaya Close to Her Heart in New Selfie

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram with a New Look

No matter where life takes her, Hayden Panettiere has found a way to make sure her daughter is never too far away.

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 28 with a selfie of her and her younger brother, 27-year-old actor and artist Jansen Panettiere, in Tahiti. "Sibling time at the amaaaaazing market in #Tahiti," she caption the sweet sibling shot. "#OceanDiaries @jrpanettiere."

While their faces were mostly hidden behind masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was hard not to notice Hayden's accessory: a gold necklace that spelled out Kaya, the name of her 6-year-old daughter with ex Wladimir Klitschko. While Hayden doesn't often post about her only child, she did share an update with fans in December 2020 in honor of the youngster's 6th birthday.

"6 years ago today, I met the most amazing (not so little anymore) creature," the Nashville alum captioned a post at the time. "Can't believe my baby girl is getting so big! Thanks for the beautiful cake Yana! #HappyBirthdayKaya #blessed @klitschko."